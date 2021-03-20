India Vs England T20I: India defeats England

In cricket, ‘Team India’ has defeated England in the fifth and last T20 match held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India defeated England by 36 runs. With this victory India has also won the T20I series by 3-2.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to field. India scored 224 runs by losing 2 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.Virat Kohli thrashed the English Bowling to score 80 runs of 52 balls and Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs off 34 balls. Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 17 balls .Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39. Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid took a wicket each for England.

For England, Dawid Malan (68) and Jos Buttler (52) scored half-centuries. England’s run chase ended at 188 for 8 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores:

India: 224 for 2 in 20 overs. (Virat Kohli 80 not out, Rohit Sharma 64; Ben Stokes 1/26, Adil Rashid 1/31).

England: 188 for 8 in 20 overs (Dawid malan 68, Jos Buttler 52; Shardul Thakur 3/45, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/15).