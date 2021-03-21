Kolkata: BJP releases election manifesto ahead of Bengal polls. The BJP’s manifesto in Bengal announcing the reservation of government jobs for women and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to the manifesto, 33 percent of reservations will be made for women in government jobs. The manifesto was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The manifesto also states that citizenship will be guaranteed to those who have been refugees for years.

“The core idea of this manifesto is building a Sonar Bangla. For centuries, Bengal led the country on several fronts – spiritually, science, politics, social reforms, education, or art. Bengal used to be ahead in every sector,” Shah said. “If the NDA wins, the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented at the very first cabinet meeting. Citizenship will be guaranteed to those who have been refugees here for 70 years. Each refugee family will be given Rs 10,000 a year for five years, ”said Amit Shah.

The manifesto has big plans for women. The paper also includes free travel on public transport and free education for all girls up to the postgraduate level. The BJP has promised huge investment in the health and industrial sectors in its manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections. The families of the fishermen have been promised Rs 6,000 per annum. Amit Shah said the manifesto was based on the dream of a golden Bengal. The manifesto is being released just a week before the first phase of the Bengal polls.