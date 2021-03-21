Here are some tips for the best use of microwave oven

A microwave oven is an electric appliance that can fit into our kitchen like a mixer or gas stove. It is no exaggeration to say that the microwave oven is perhaps the most indispensable in the kitchen of a new generation. In many homes, the microwave oven is used to heat food. Below are some of the things that microwave oven users should definitely be aware of.

1. Microwave ovens use 50 percent less energy than conventional electric stoves.

2. Do not use the microwave oven to cook large quantities of food.

3. Avoid frequent opening of the oven. About 25 degrees Celsius is lost each time it is opened.

4. Adjust the timer so that the oven turns off shortly after the food is well cooked.

5. Pre-heating is required for only a few food items such as bread and pastries.

6. Eat together. Heat all foods in the microwave at the same time.

7. The microwave oven door should be operated only after it is securely closed. Always open the door only after it is turned off.

8. Foods cooked in the microwave have no radiation. The argument to the contrary is only a misunderstanding.