India Vs England 1st ODI: India to face England tomorrow: Possible playing XI

In cricket, India will face England in the first One Day International match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India has defeated England in the Test and T20I series.

England pacer Jofra Archer will miss the ODI series because of an elbow injury. England has brought in Matt Parkinson into the squad. India has included batsman Suryakumar Yadav, pacers Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Krunal Pandya in its ODI squad.

The second ODI will be played on 26th and the third match on 28th March.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhubaneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan and Matt Parkinson.