India Vs England 1st ODI: India beats england

In cricket, the hosts India has defeated England in the first One Day International match. India defeated England by 66 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune . Chasing the victory target of 318 runs, England were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs.

Earlier, England has won the toss and opted to bowl first. After putting into bat first, Team India scored 317 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. For India, Shikhar Dhawan made 98 while KL Rahul added unbeaten 112 for the sixth wicket with Krunal. Skipper Virat Kohli scored 56 runs.

For England, Ben Stokes picked three wickets while Mark Wood bagged two wickets. For the hosts, M. Prasidh Krishna took four wickets for 54 runs, Shardul Thakur took 3 for 37 while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar took 2 for 30 runs.