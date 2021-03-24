A cat lover set up a living room and household things for her cat

There are many people who are very much affectionate towards their pets. There are those who love them more than the people around them. Now a cat who lives with royal pride is now a star on social media. This cat has its own living room and appliances in it. The cat’s living room has gone viral on Twitter.

A young woman named Leah Okeson has set up a living room for her beloved cat. She also shared these pictures on her Facebook. The woman also captioned the film ‘Aima lives here’. Someone who was curious posted pictures of the cat’s cute room on Twitter. The entire living room is adorned with a sofa, houseplants, a white rug on the floor, a small seat, and wall hogs with pictures of cats. The picture also shows the cat sleeping comfortably on the bed in the room set up for him. It is the royal life that no one envies.