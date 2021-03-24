Myanmar frees more than 600 protesters from Insein Prison

Myanmar on Wednesday released more than 600 protesters detained in Insein Prison in Yangon for participating in anti-coup movements.

Eyewitnesses said several busloads of people went out of Insein Prison on Wednesday morning. Khin Maung Myint, a lawyer who was there at the prison said 16 busloads of people left Insein Prison. Most of them appeared to be students. “They were sent to related police stations to go back home. Some clients called me (after) informing me of their release,” he said.

A senior prison official confirmed that “We released 360 men and 268 women from Insein prison today,”

Myanmar is in total turmoil since the February 1 military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung Sang Suu Ki. Anti-coup protests and strikes by the people are being ruthlessly suppressed by the military junta.

According to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group at least 2,812 people have been arrested in the military crackdown. AAPP also said at least 275 people have been killed in connection with the military’s post-coup crackdown.