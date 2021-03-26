India Vs England 2nd ODI: England beat India

In cricket, England has defeated India by 6 wickets in the second One Day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. England has scored 337 runs by losing 4 wickets in 43.3 overs. For England, Jonny Bairstow scored century.Ben Stokes scored 99 runs.

England has won the toss and opted to bowl first. India has set a victory target of 337 runs by losing 6 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. KL Rahul scored his fifth ODI century. Rahul scored 108 runs off 114 balls.

Rishabh Pant scored 77 runs off just 40 balls while skipper Virat Kohli scored 66 runs off 79 balls. For England, Reece Topley and Tom Curran picked two wickets each while Sam Curran and Adil Rashid bagged one wicket each.

India had won the first ODI by 66 runs. The third and final ODI will take place on 28th of this month.