ISSF World Cup : India win another gold medal

In Shooting, India has won another gold medal in the in the ISSF shooting World Cup held in Delhi. Indian team of Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale and Chain Singh won the Gold medal in 50 meter rifle 3 positions Men’s Team event . The Indian team defeated the United States 47-25 in the final.

India has till now won 25 medals including 12 gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Earlier in the day, Indian team of Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant also won gold in the 50 meter rifle 3 positions mixed team event. In the same event, the Indian duo of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sunidhi Chauhan bagged the bronze medal. India’s Vijayveer Sidhu won silver medal in Men’s 25 meter Rapid Fire Pistol during the championship.