Short term covid specific health insurance policy offer extended

New Delhi: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has allowed insurance companies to resume sales of Covid insurance policies till September 30. The deadline has been extended to the 31st of this month. The companies were allowed to issue Covid insurance policies last June.

In July, the companies launched the Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies. People aged 18-65 get the benefits of the policy. As of January, 1.28 crore standardized insurance policies worth Rs 1,000 crore have been sold. The policies have a term of three and a half, six and a half, and nine and a half months. Policies include hospital expenses, nursing expenses, ICU, doctor’s fees, consultant fees, PPE kits, gloves, and home-to-hospital ambulance expenses.