State government to impose night curfew from March 28

Maharashtra government has decided to impose night curfew in the state from March 28. The curfew will remain effective till further orders. The decision was taken after considering the rising Covid-19 cases.

As per the new order, all shopping malls in the state will remain closed from 8pm to 7am. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon.

Also Read: 1 dead in fire at hospital treating Covid-19 patients

The state government also imposed restrictions in Palghar district from April 5. Shops, shopping malls to shut at 7pm, no weddings after April 15 (till further orders), restaurants till 9pm, home delivery till 10pm