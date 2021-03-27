4 BJP leaders including 3 women killed, 8 injured in accident

In a tragic incident, at least 4 BJP leaders including 3 women were killed and 8 others were injured as the mini truck they were travelling overturned on the road. The accident took place at Gomati district in Tripura . The eight BJP workers, who sustained serious injuries, were admitted to a government hospital.

The deceased were identified as Urbashi Kanya Jamatia, 45; Mamata Rani Jamatia, 26; Rachana Devi Jamatia, 30 and Gahin Kumar Jamatia, 65. They were were returning to their home after attending a public meeting organised in connection with the April 6 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.