Fuel prices for the month of April announced

Fuel prices for the month of April has been announced in UAE. The fuel prices has been increased in UAE. Fuel prices has been hiked by eight per cent.

According to an announcement by the UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee, Super 98 petrol will increase to Dh2.29 from Dh2.12 per litre in March, reflecting an increase of 8.01 per cent. Special 95 petrol cost will increase to Dh2.17 from Dh2.01 per litre last month, indicating an increase of 7.96 per cent.

E-Plus fuel price also surged as the motorists will have to pay Dh2.10 in April compared to Dh1.72 a litre. Diesel will cost Dh2.22 instead of Dh2.15 a litre, reflecting an increase of 3.25 per cent.