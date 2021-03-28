Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signs five MoU’s

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have signed five MoU’s on Saturday in Dhaka.

1.Disaster Management, Resilience, and Mitigation.

2.Cooperation between Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and National Cadet Corps (NCC).

3.Establishment of a Framework of Cooperation in the Area of Trade Remedial Measures.

4.ICT equipment, courseware, and reference books and training for Bangladesh-Bharot Digital Service & Employment and Training (BDSET) Center.

5.Establishment of Sports facilities at Rajshahi College field and surrounding areas.

Indian Prime Minister held one-on-one talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart. It was followed by a delegation-level meeting. Narendra Modi is on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later tweeted “Had a productive meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina. We reviewed the full range of India-Bangladesh relation and discussed ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages in the times to come.”

“India and Bangladesh signed MoUs in key sectors such as disaster management, sports and youth affairs, trade, technology, and more. These will add strength to our development partnership and benefit the people of our nations, especially the youth,” Modi also said.

Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson said that the two leaders discussed the progress achieved in areas of health, trade, connectivity, energy, developmental cooperation, and others.

Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, tweeted: "Relationship going from strength to strength! Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discussed the progress achieved in areas of health, trade, connectivity, energy, developmental cooperation and many more."

Apart from signing the MoU’s the two Prime Ministers also virtually inaugurated several projects including opening three new border haats on India-Bangladesh borders and inaugurating a new passenger train ‘Mitali Express’ connecting Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri on the Indian side. The two leaders also released stamps on India-Bangladesh Friendship to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

India announced the gifting of 109 ambulances to Bangladesh. Indian Prime Minister handed over a representational key of 109 ambulances to Sheikh Hasina. Narendra Modi also handed over a representational box to Bangladesh PM as a symbol of India’s gift of 1.2 million COVID vaccines to Bangladesh.

This year Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and 50 years of the country’s war of liberation. Sheikh Hasina presented gold and a silver coin to Modi released on the occasion of the birth centenary of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She also handed over a silver coin to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence.

The two leaders also issued a joint statement that said, “Recognising that terrorism remains a threat to global peace and security, both sides reiterated their strong commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”