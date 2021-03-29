Federal Customs Authority in UAE issues new regulations for bringing things to UAE

The Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has informed that passengers coming to UAE can bring only gifts worth Dh3,000. The FCA informed that permitted luggage includes movie projection devices, radio and CD players, digital cameras, TV and receiver (one of each), personal sports equipment, portable computers and printers, and medication for personal use, provided it complies with applicable regulations. FCA urged all passengers to obey the rules imposed by the authority.

Importantly, the value of gifts that people can carry when entering the UAE should not exceed Dh3,000, and that cigarettes should not exceed the permissible limit of 200 cigarettes. Tobacco products and alcoholic drinks should not be carried by travellers aged below 18 years. FCA said that all travellers coming to or departing from the country should disclose any currencies, negotiable instruments payable to bearer, and/or precious metals of stones valued more than Dh60,000.