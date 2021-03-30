Central Government ‘Jal Jeevan’ project to help the common man

New Delhi: The Central Government’s Jal Jeevan project to help the common man in the country. The Ministry of Water and Power has provided pipe connections to 40 million households. At present, 7.24 crore rural households in the country have access to piped water. Goa is leading the state in providing 100 percent pipe connections, the ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide piped water supply to all households in the country by 2024. The project is being implemented by the Center in collaboration with the states with the objective of providing water to all households. The campaign was launched to provide clean water to schools and anganwadis as water-borne diseases are on the rise among children.