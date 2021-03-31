Covid-19 Update: 2084 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE.2084 new coronavirus cases along with 2202 recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally has surged to 461,444. The total recoveries surged to 445,355. The death toll has reached at 1497. At present there are 14,592 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 244,422 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 37.7 million tests were conducted in UAE.

Also Read: UAE police announces important advisory for residents

Meanwhile, the Ras Al Khaimah police informed that all residents who wish to enter the Ras Al Khaimah Police buildings must present a Covid-negative PCR test result. The PCR test result must have a validity of 72 hours.