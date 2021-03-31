Maha kumbh mela starts from 1st april ,Uttarakhand Haridwar.

A religious event which will be attended by millions of devotees around the world . the Kumbh Mela is held at one of the four holy pilgrimage destinations, Haridwar, Nashik, Allahabad and Ujjain, every 12 years by rotation. the dates for a pilgrimage to the Kumbh Mela are determined according to the Vikram Samvat calendar.

At the Kumbh Mela Haridwar, millions of people will gather to take a dip in the holy River Ganges. the dates for the Kumbh Mela 2021 have been announced. Kumbh Mela 2021 will begin on 14th January, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. the first Shahi Snan will take place on 11th March, and the second and third ones on 12 and 14th April respectively. the fourth Shahi Snan will be held on 27th April, and on the same day, the Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021 will come to an end.

The dates for the Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar have been declared, it will be attended by millions of pilgrims and devotees from India, as well as the world. it will be a momentous occasion, marked by observations of various rituals, traditions and ceremonies. these include mass feeding, religious discussions and devotional singing. Exchange of religious knowledge and scriptures is carried on, while laymen seek blessings of devotees. The size and scale of the event has led it to be included as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Fresh guidelines also issued by the uttarakhand government regarding covid pendamiscs .so before you plan for the kumbh read and take all precautions and follow the guidelines . Keeping in view the fresh updates of the covid cases and upcoming festivals as well as the Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, it will be important to ensure compliance with the guidelines and to strictly enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks and hygiene and social distancing by people.

The state government has also to the devotees to bring with them negative RT-PCR test not more than 72-hours old.