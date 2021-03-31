Malayali expat wins 2 million UAE dirham in ‘Mahzooz’ draw

A Keralite living in Oman has won a prize of 2 million UAE dirhams in the ‘Mahzooz’ draw in Dubai. Antony, a native of Kochi living in Oman has won the fortune. He matched five out of six winning numbers and got the second prize. Antony aged 39 works as a lab technician in Oman for the last 16 years.

“It was incredible winning a big amount of money. When I got the email, I just couldn’t believe it. I never thought that I would get this kind of money in my lifetime. I am a good man and I plan to do good with this money, both for my family and for my community. I have some bank loans I want to close but after that, I want to give money to people back in India”, said Antony

The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled on April 3 at 9pm (UAE time). Entry price is Dh35. Entrants can participate by registering at Mahzooz website.