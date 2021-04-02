Covid-19 Update: 2180 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2180 new coronavirus cases along with 2321 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now 465,939 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 450,111 people were recovered. The death toll stands at 1502. At present there are 14,326 active cases in the country.

The Ministry has conducted 244,357 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 38 million tests were conducted in UAE.

The Sharjah Police have formed a special security team to curb the gathering of people during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of Covid-19. An official said that police teams would be deployed in residential and industrial areas and restaurants that provide free food for workers during Ramadan.