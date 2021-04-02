UAE has launched a 6-month golden residency visa with multiple entries. Know more

UAE has launched a 6-month golden residency visa with multiple entries. This visa was launched by Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in UAE. Golden residency visa will be beneficial for those who travel a lot. A six-month visa will cost Dh1,150 and will be renewable once. The six-month visa is only for the purpose of completing golden visa procedures.

The 6-month golden residency visas will be eligible investors in public investments or real estate, entrepreneurs, doctors, scientists, inventors, Ph.D. holders, Athletes, Creative specialists in culture and art , Specialists in priority scientific fields, Specialists in engineering and science (epidemiology and viruses, artificial intelligence, big data, computers, electronics, programming, electrical, genetics, and biotechnology), and Outstanding students (high school or university)

How to apply