‘Sweet’ Statuettes of Mamata Banerjee And PM Modi Come Under One Roof ,in howrah sweet shop.

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Bengalis have sweets for every single occasion. Sandesh, rasogolla, kalakand, and more.Bengalis just love having sweets every now and then. They also mark every small or big occasion by making or gifting ‘mishti’ (as they call sweets in Bengali). In one such instance, a sweet shop in Howrah recently unveiled statuettes of top campaigners from three major parties and alliances in the election ,Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and three leaders of Sanjukta Morcha. . These statuettes are made amidst the ongoing West Bengal polls.

The figurines have a lot of detail including the usual clothes worn by the campaigners.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is campaigning in these elections in a wheelchair due to injury sustained in Nandigram and her statuette in the sweet shop accurately portrays her.The statuette of PM Modi shows him wearing a half-kurta with BJP symbol of Lotus.

The sweet shop owner Casto Haldar recommended that the statuettes are made up of sweets and can last for at least six months and also ,”Ahead of polls in Howrah, nothing could be better than sweets to spread the message among the people to use their rights to vote,”.It is important for the people to understand that no matter which party you vote for, the polling process should be conducted peacefully.

The first two phases of assembly polls have been held in West Bengal and the third phase is slated for April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.