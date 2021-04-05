Covid-19 cases increases: Lockdowns on weekend and night curfew in Maharashtra

Maharashtra will command a weekend lockdown and night curfew beginning Monday as it faces an increase in Covid-19 cases, authorities reported on Sunday.

India recorded 93,249 new daily cases on Sunday, the highest rise since September, with Maharashtra a major giver.

From Monday night to the end of April, a night curfew will be commanded, crowds of more than four people banned, and private offices, restaurants, cinemas, swimming pools, bars, places of worship and public places such as beaches shut. and, on weekends, only necessary services would be allowed to work.

“While imposing these restrictions, on the one hand, care has been taken not to affect the state’s economic cycle and not to harass the workers and labourers, and emphasis has been laid on closing crowded places,” the state government said in a statement late Sunday.

At 50 percent capacity, public transport services would be permitted to run. Industrial and manufacturing enterprises in the country, as well as film shoots in Mumbai, would be permitted to continue if regular health measures are followed.