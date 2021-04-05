International Day of Conscience is celebrated every year on April 5.

The United Nations declares April 5 as International Day of Conscience. This day serves to remind people to self-reflect, follow their conscience, and do the right things. This Day is observed every year on 5th April and the first International Conscience Day was observed in 2020. So in the current year 2021, the second United Nations (UN) International Day of Conscience celebrations are being held across the world.

The Federation of World Peace and Love launched a global campaign to declare the International Day of Conscience at the United Nations on February 5, 2019. It was endorsed by 185 nations and was translated into 41 languages. Then, the UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution submitted by the Kingdom of Bahrain called ‘Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience’ on July 25, 2019. This declared April 5 as the International Day of Conscience.

Mr. Moratinos commend that the Kingdom of Bahrain for sponsoring the resolution as a means of mobilizing the efforts of the international community to promote peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity. These are the core values embraced by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations with the aim of building just, peaceful and inclusive society to support the achievement of Goal 16 of the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development.

This day is celebrated to highlight the importance of conscience and the role of conscience in stopping people from harming others orally, physically, sexually, or mentally. International Conscience Day is celebrated to highlight that everyone has self-respect and the right to live with peace and security.People’s conscience helps to act upon certain situations in the best way possible. it also empowers to do better in society. Anti-humanity acts are defined by scholars on this day and they are condemned so the general public would hate and avoid such acts.