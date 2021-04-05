Maharashtra CM welcomes Rohit Shetty’s decision of postponing Sooryavanshi

Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, on Monday, the makers of Akshya Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi decided that the film won’t be releasing on April 30.

The cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty was originally programmed for a release on March 24 last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The makers, in a statement, said Shetty attended a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and decided to push the April release date due to the situation in the state.

“The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday.

“In the meeting, Mr Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state,” the makers said in a statement.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday declared a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in a suggestion to control the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The night curfew will continue to be there in the state and strict limitations will be in force from Monday 8 pm onwards.

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar, 53, also tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a city hospital as a “precautionary measure” on Monday.

Last June, Reliance Entertainment, which is backing Sooryavanshi, had announced to release the film during Diwali. But, in October the movie was again postponed due to theatres being shut in Maharashtra and in some parts of the country.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Shetty’s cop world after Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.

It is sponsored by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in alliance with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.