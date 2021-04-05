National Center of Meteorology in UAE issues alert

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in UAE has issued an alert on Monday. NCM has issued a rough sea alert for all residents in UAE. The alert is applicable until 3pm on April 6.

NCM informed that the warning is applicable across the length of the UAE’s shoreline. NCM has also urged all residents to be cautious while going to beaches. The yellow and orange alerts urge residents to be on the lookout during outdoor activities, and be on the alert for hazardous weather.