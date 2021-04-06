Gulf country eases entry rules

A gulf country has eased entry rules to enter the country. Oman has announced this. Oman has exempted all Omani citizens coming to the country from institutional quarantine. As per the new order all Omani citizens coming to the country through land, sea and airports will be exempted from institutional quarantine. Supreme Committee in Oman to tackle Covid-19 has announced this.

”The Supreme Committee in charge to deal with COVID-19, within the framework of its continuous session, decided to exempt Omanis coming to the Sultanate through various land, sea and airports from compulsory institutional quarantine, and obligating them to domestic quarantine”, said a statement issued by the committee.

“In addition to being subject to the rest of the approved procedures imposed on all coming to the Sultanate, and therefore they do not need to present proof hotel reservation for a period of seven days or a proof letter stating the procedures followed for mandating institutional health isolation, provided that this decision takes effect from today, April 6, 2021″, the statement reads.