Actor-Politician Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan faces legal charges!!!

On Wednesday BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan. The voting for ‘Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2021’ has concluded yesterday, April 6, and a few popular celebrities were noticed appearing at the polling booths.

In its complaint, the BJP blamed Shruti Haasan for trespassing into polling booths when she was accompanying her father on Tuesday. The BJP has sought strict action against Shruti Haasan.

On the job front, Shruti Haasan will be seen in Prabhas starrer Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Simultaneously shot in Kannada and Telugu, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.