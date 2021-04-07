“Explosion” ; Dual bomb blasts within 48 hours at West Bengal

On Tuesday a bomb blasted at an under-construction structure at Galsi in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district the second in 48 hours in the region, police said. The blast on Tuesday occurred near a ‘Sishu Siksha Kendra’ at Raipur village but no injuries were reported in the incident, the police said.

The CID bomb squad rushed to the spot but no other bomb was discovered in the blast spot where normally local children play, the police said.The police after a preliminary probe speculate that a bomb was held inside a plastic container and it blasted due to the hot circumstances.

On Sunday night a bomb had exploded in a house at Aatpara and the house owner was captured, the police said. A bomb had erupted at Aatpara ‘Sishu Siksha Kendra’ a few months ago in which its door and roof were destroyed.