“Nude photoshoot in balcony” ; Women gets arrested by Dubai police

Dubai police have detained a group of women for modeling nude on the balcony of an apartment. The incident occurred on Saturday night at one of the apartments in the Dubai Marina residence. The police operation arrived after a video of more than 12 naked women appearing on the balcony of an apartment and publicizing nudity in front of others was advertised on Twitter.

Dubai police state the women have been charged with infringing the UAE’s culture and values ??and have been charged with crime unlawful misconduct. The case has been given over to the public prosecution for more action, police said. The police also declared a strict warning against those who bring out such activities which are not in line with the values ??of the nation. In Dubai, immoral acts are punishable by up to six months in prison and a penalty of up to 5,000 dirhams.

Police assume the women have viewed posturing on the balcony of the apartment with the intention of gaining publicity. Police said they would register a case against those who posted the footage on social media and shared it with others. Police have cautioned that spreading such pornography on the internet is a crime punishable by imprisonment and a penalty of up to five lakh dirhams.

The court convicted a young woman to death for modeling nude in front of CID officials who came in Ras Al Khaimah yesterday as part of a case investigation. The Ras Al Khaimah criminal court condemned him to 10 years in prison and penalized him five lakh dirhams. Two young women were stripped naked in front of police when they went to investigate a complaint filed by another woman in association with a robbery and blamed the police for attempting to rape her. The court excused the second woman for lack of proof.