“Attention UAE travelers” ; Don’t accept luggage or bags from strangers

Dubai: Passengers to the UAE are urged not to receive luggage from unknown persons. The UAE Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has advised that taking luggage without perceiving what is in the bags could drive to problems.‘Passengers traveling to and from the UAE should refrain from accepting luggage or bags from strangers and should not be handed over without knowing what is in their bag’.

Similarly in all other nations, customs officials have forbidden goods that travelers cannot bring when flying to the UAE. Banned items involve drugs, gambling equipment, and machinery, nylon fishing nets, pigs, ivory, laser pens with red lights, counterfeit currencies, nuclear and pornographic books, and images, and stone statues.

Certain restricted objects can only be taken in with the approval of the authorities. It includes live animals, plants, fertilizers, pesticides, weapons, ammunition, explosives, firecrackers, medicine, medical equipment, publications, new vehicle tires, wireless equipment, alcohol, cosmetics, personal care products, raw gemstones, and tobacco. Earlier approval of the concerned Ministries is needed for these things to be carried.