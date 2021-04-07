Gold smuggling: Seized 2.8kg of gold from Mangaluru Airport

Today raided three separate cases of gold smuggling and seized 2.8 kg of gold worth ? 1.3 crore from three passengers, customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) reported.

Muhamad Ashraf, Rajeesh and Mohammad Kalanad, are the three persons who were arrested, a customs release said.

Ashraf, from Sharjah, was found with a gold composite hidden under his feet, it said.

The other person Rajeesh, who arrived by a GoAir flight, was found with gold covered in four capsules in mixture form in his rectum, the release said.

The third passenger, Mohammad Kalanad was arrested following information from the intelligence agency. He arrived from Sharjah by a GoAir flight and was smuggling gold in composite form by hiding it in packets glued under his feet, the release added.