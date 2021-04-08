4 BKU members arrested for allegedly attacking BJP MP

New Delhi: Four farmer leaders have been arrested in connection with the attack on BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. The BJP MP’s vehicle was vandalized by a group of protesters yesterday. The BJP MP was attacked in Shahbad-Markanda town in the Kurukshetra district. Saini, who was passing through the town, was stopped by a vehicle and attacked by farmers.

Farmers protest in front of the house of BJP MLA Ram Karan Kala in Shahbad. The farmers were on their way when they came to know that MP Nayab Saini had also reached the town at this time. The farmers then went in front of the MP’s residence and shouted slogans against him. This was followed by an attack on the vehicle. About 50 protesters attacked their vehicle, some of which jumped into the vehicle, smashing the rear windshield of the SUV. They are anti-social forces. Nayab Saini alleged that they were endangering the farmers through such attacks.