Bahrain to set up vaccine manufacturing units with India’s support

New Delhi: Bahrain has expressed interest in setting up a vaccine manufacturing unit with India’s support. Bahrain has expressed interest in setting up a vaccine manufacturing facility along with a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. India assured that it would pave the way for further discussions in consultation with various sectors in this field. According to a statement, the Indian side welcomed Bahrain’s keen interest and agreed to facilitate dialogue between relevant stakeholders. It also requested Bahrain for greater acceptance and market access for Indian pharmaceutical products in the Bahraini market.

India and Bahrain also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of defense and security. The decision was taken at a meeting of the India-Bahrain High Joint Commission in Delhi. Apart from this, it has also decided to communicate on maritime security, anti-smuggling, and counter-terrorism activities. The meeting was co-chaired by Union Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Security cooperation will be extended to new areas, including cybersecurity.