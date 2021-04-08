Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices had ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 49,746.21, up 84.45 points or 0.17%. NSE Nifty settled at 14,873.80, up 54.75 or 0.37%.

6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,858 shares ended higher while 1,062 closed lower and and 167 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, Hindalco, Titan, tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Britannia Industries, Nestle India, TCS, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports .

The top losers in the market were Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India .