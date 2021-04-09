Covid-19 Update: 904 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Coronavirus situation in the country. 904 new coronavirus cases along with 540 new recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 401 were recorded in Riyadh, 169 in Makkah, 143 in the the Eastern Province, 39 in Asir, 25 in Madinah, 25 in Hail, 22 in Jazan, 19 in Tabuk, 12 in Najran, 10 in the Northern Borders region and nine in Al-Jouf.

The overall infection tally has reached at 396,758. The total recoveries now reached at 382,198. The death toll is at 6737. At present there are 7823 people under medical treatment. In this 898 are admitted in ICUs.

The recovery rate has reached at 96.4%. The fatality rate is at 1.69%. Over 5.9 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia to date.