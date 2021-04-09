Covid-19 vaccines: 100,000 vaccines to Bangladesh army as India’s gift

On Thursday, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane handed over 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines to his Bangladeshi counterpart Gen Aziz Ahmed who thanked India for its worthy cooperation in helping his country tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Gen Naravane visited Dhaka at the invitation of his Gen Ahmed. and the visit is less than two weeks gap after PM Modi’s travel to the neighbouring country.

At the time of their meeting, the two generals discussed issues associated with the good relations between the armed forces of the two countries and mutual cooperation in the future, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Issues related to the implementation of the Border Road Organisation, training of Army pilots, exchange of defence experts and trainers, mutual defence cooperation were also discussed at their meeting.

Gen Naravane gave 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Gen Ahmed. Gen Aziz displayed thanks for India’s praiseworthy assistance in helping Dhaka tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the report said.

Gen Aziz expected India would support Bangladesh in solving the Rohingya emergency.