Delhi: 37 doctors at Sir Ganga Ram hospital tested Covid-19 positive

About 37 doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus with five admitted for treatment among a huge wave in COVID-19 cases in the nation.

Simultaneously with most major cities, Delhi has seen a huge spike in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, and the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year.

When the hospitals are filled up with more patients in the past few days than earlier, similarly a large number of healthcare workers also have been exposed to the virus.

Those who have been tested positive at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, many of them are young and most of them had taken the vaccine. Efforts are taken to find how they caught the virus.

For the majority the symptoms are mild, hospital authorities said.

“Serving Covid patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital,” a hospital source said.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has got all the facilities and which have been at the forefront of the struggle against the pandemic for nearly a year.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases the highest single-day wave this year, and more than 24 people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the number of deaths to 11,157, according to the city’s Health Department.

Delhi is among 10 states besides Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab that have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the record 1.26 lakh new infections on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On this week’s starting, the city established a night curfew till April 30 to rein in viruses.