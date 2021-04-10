Breaking news: 35 AIIMS staff members including doctors, nurses test Covid positive.

As India witnesses a second wave of COVID-19 cases, multiple reports of healthcare workers and doctors contracting the virus have emerged. Now, at least 35 doctors working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi have tested positive for the virus.

This comes a day after it was reported that 37 doctors, positive for novel coronavirus at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.Serving COVID patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. 32 doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital.

The national capital reported 7,437 new positive cases on Thursday, with positivity rate at 8.10 per cent. Active cases in Delhi stood at 23,181, while 11,157 people have so far lost their lives because of the disease.To control the surge in cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from 10:00 pm to 05:00 am till April 30. More than 18.97 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi as of Friday. Out of these, more than 15.65 lakh have received the first dose, while 3.31 lakh people have got the second dose.

Amid the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on the ‘test track & treat’ mantra, besides stressing on following Covid appropriate behaviour and effective Covid management measures to check the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister held a virtual meeting with all the Chief Ministers to review the Covid situation in the country on Thursday, his second interaction with the CMs within a month.The Prime Minister pointed out that to contain the spread of the virus, testing and tracking play an effective role.