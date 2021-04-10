UAE will impose traffic fine for roadside parking. Know more

Abu Dhabi: Police have imposed a fine of 500 dirhams for inadvertently parking vehicles on the road during prayer hours. The warning comes after bus and truck drivers reported it. Police said such trends would increase the risk and cause traffic congestion. The act was prohibited under the Federal Traffic Law in Article 62 and is punishable by a fine of Dh500.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, and bus drivers as well as their employers to warn workers and drivers against parking randomly on the roads, to avoid any negative behaviors, and to go to nearby mosques, designated chapels or other safe areas to perform ritual acts and prayers.