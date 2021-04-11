Coronavirus crisis: India bans export of Remdesivir

The Central government has banned the export of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the wake of an increase in Covid cases in the country. The Center has issued an order banning the export of Remdesivir injection and components of Remdevivir drug until Covid is brought under control in the country. It is estimated that there are 11.08 lakh active cases in India. Currently, cases are on the rise. This has increased the demand for Remedesivir injections, which are used to treat Covid patients.

To ensure that the drug is available to more people, the government has asked the seven Indian companies that make Remedevisir to publish information on their websites, including the names of their distributors. Remedesivir is given to patients for the treatment of health problems caused by Covid infection. There are reports that this drug can make effective changes in patients.