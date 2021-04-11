Etihad Airways offers free tickets, discounts, 50,000 prizes

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced 50,000 prizes including free tickets and discounts for its passengers. The new initiative has been launched to mark the UAE’s “Year of the 50th”.

Etihad Airways has launched a dedicated platform etihad.com/uae50 to engage with the public in its participative programme. Emiratis, UAE residents and visitors to the country can take part in the programme.

To celebrate 50 years of the UAE and the remarkable journey of the country we’re proud to call home, we’re giving away 50,000 prizes! Visit https://t.co/FHcrDSe2HU to find out more about our year-long programme.#UAE50 pic.twitter.com/9Ao8iuPzbT — Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 11, 2021

The series of activities will run until December 31. “This year-long initiative demonstrates Etihad’s celebrations of the past and commitment to the next 50 years of this incredible country. As one of the UAE’s leading brands, Etihad is proud to bring the world to Abu Dhabi to be part of this celebration,” said Tony Douglas, group chief executive officer (CEO), Etihad Aviation Group.