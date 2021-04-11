Lockdown and curfew imposed as Covid-19 cases surges

Lockdown and curfews were imposed in various parts of the globe as the coronavirus cases surged across the world. Lockdown, curfews and night curfews were imposed in several districts and cities in India.

Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew and weekend lockdown in many parts of the state. Maharashtra, which is the worst hit by the pandemic is also facing shortage of vaccines. Till now 94 million people were vaccinated in India.

Stay-at-home orders were imposed in Bogota, the capital city of Columbia. The Colombian capital is witnessing a third wave of infections. A night curfew was imposed in Argentina. The night curfew ill be in force from midnight to 6am every day until April 30. It will be in force in highest-risk areas, mainly urban centres, where bars and restaurants will close at 11pm.