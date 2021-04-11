World’s second-highest hotel occupancy rate reported in UAE

The Ministry of Economy in UAE revelaed that UAE has registered the World’s second-highest hotel occupancy rate in 2020. As per reports, UAE hotels are the world’s second busiest after China in 2020.

UAE hosted 14.8 million guests in 2020. The had spent an average of 3.7 nights at 1,089 establishments last year for. The hotel occupancy rate is 54.7%. This was revealed by the data released by World Tourism Organisation and the Emirates Tourism Council.

Chinese hotels is in the top spot with an occupancy rate of 58 per cent while the US was third at 37 per cent. Mexico was in the fourth position with 32 per cent and Turkey in the fifth spot with 30 per cent.

“The UAE was able to quickly contain the outbreak’s impact on the local tourism sector. The country’s success was a result of relying on innovation and agility in its efforts to provide incentives, launch initiatives and create opportunities to accelerate the recovery of the tourism sector and boost its contribution to gross domestic product,” said Belhoul Al Falasi, chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council and Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.