Ruler of Dubai pardon 553prisoners

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has pardoned 553 prisoners. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered the release of 553 prisoners from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Yesterday, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had ordered the release of 439 inmates.

This is is part of the UAE leadership’s humanitarian initiatives that are based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance.