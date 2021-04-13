Coivd-19 Update: Covid-19 cases crosses 4 lakh in Saudi Arabia

The overall infection tally in Saudi Arabia has crossed 4 lakhs in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate has crossed at 96.4% in the country, The fatality rate is at 1.69%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 389 followed by Makkah with 212, the Eastern Province with 144 Asir recorded 38, Madinah 32, Jazan 26, Hail 25, Al Khasem 22, Tabuk 21, Al Jouf 11, Najran 11 and Al Baha 8.

Th overall, infection tally has reached at 400,228. The total recoveries reached at 384,635. The death toll is at 6773. At present there are 8820 people are under medical treatment. In this 962 people are at ICUs.