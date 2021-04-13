Gold price fall slightly today

Gold prices continue to fluctuate in the state. Gold prices fell in the state. A gram fell by Rs 15 and a sovereign by Rs 120 on Tuesday. With this, the gram traded at Rs 4,340 and the sovereign at Rs 34,720. The gram traded up by Rs 15 to Rs 4,355 and the sovereign rose by Rs 120 to Rs 34,840.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, MCX’s gold futures rose by 0.11 percent, or Rs 50, to Rs 46,469 per 10 grams. Gold futures traded higher on Tuesday amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in global markets. At the same time, treasury revenues in the United States have risen slightly. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $ 1,728.15.