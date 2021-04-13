Heavy fire at Historic Saint Petersburg Factory in Russia; one killed

St. Petersburg: Huge fire at a historic factory in Russia. The fire broke out in the building of the Nevskaya Manufaktura building on the Oktyabrskaya Embankment of the Neva River. Forty people had been evacuated from the factory and a nearby hotel was shuttered and its occupants relocated. The enormous factory was engulfed in flames which spread to nearby trees, AFP journalists at the scene said, adding that the building was surrounded by fire trucks and several ambulances.

An emergency service source said that “when putting out the fire, one firefighter died. Earlier, communication with him was lost”. The source said that a gas and smoke rescue service squad was inspecting the building. “They were cut off by the fire, two of them are taken to hospital, the third one died,” he said, adding that the wounded officers have sustained 40-50 percent burn injuries.