Journalists boycotts Minister’s presser over his rude remarks

A video of journalists in Pakistan boycotting a press meeting by a minister has gone viral on social media. The journalist had boycotted the press meeting by Water and Sources minister Faisal Vadwa over his inappropriate remarks.

The journalist questioned the minister over Rs 309 billion Mohmand Dam bid awarded to a joint venture of advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood’s firm Descon. The journalist’s query irked Vawda and he replied that he was solely answering as a result of the journalist was elder to him. Vadwa additionally stated that if this was another person, he wouldn’t have even spoke on it and in addition put apart the mic.