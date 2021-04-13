Shooting outside Paris hospital; 1 dead, 1 injured

Paris: A man has been killed in a shooting outside a private hospital in Paris. Another was injured. The incident took place in Henry Dunant Hospital. The attacker fired several shots at the Henry Dunant private geriatric hospital run by the Red Cross in the upmarket 16th district, investigators said. “One person died and one is seriously injured,” a fire service source said. An eyewitness said the attacker escaped in a two-wheeler. It is not clear what prompted the attack.

“I heard six loud shots while I was having lunch around 1.30 pm (1130 GMT),” the caretaker of a nearby building said. “I went out immediately, and I saw a young black man on the ground, face down, outside the hospital. He was maybe 20 or 30 years old and he was already dead,” said the caretaker, who declined to give her name. An International media outlet reported, citing officials, that an investigation had been launched in the incident. Authorities said the investigation would be led by the Criminal Investigation Unit.